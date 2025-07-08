The 70th anniversary Manx Two Day Trial takes place this weekend and perfect weather is forecast for the platinum jubilee event.
There are a total of 211 solo entries in what is in actual fact the 62nd event to be held (excluding ISDTs, Foot-and-Mouth, Covid etc). Only 25 are experts, but 50 (almost 25%) are newcomers to the event.
Both the solos and sidecars will start and finish at Douglas Rugby Club, Port-e-Chee both days.
The lower-numbered solo riders will commence from 8am on Saturday, with the first sections on the Gas Works Steps in Douglas, similar to 1976.
Other points of interest for spectators include: Knock Froy, Santon (from 8.54am), Scarlett point (10.11am), Pooilvaaish (10.40), The Stacks, Sloc (11.45), Glen Rushen Plantation (12.33pm), Arrasey plantation (1pm), South Barrule quarry (1.30pm), Old Stoney Mountain Quarry (2.25), King’s Forest (3.10), Port-e-Chee (4.20).
Sunday: West Baldwin Bridge (8.15am), Colden Plantation (8.50), Ballaugh plantation (9.40), Tholt-y-Will quarry 10.24, Glen Duff quarry (11.45), Ballure plantation 12.25pm), Ballachrink (3.10), Sir George’s Bridge (3.40), Port-e-Chee (4.05).
The number of sections each day is 36 in an overall total of almost 90 miles.
The sidecars, of which there are 20 - with only two first-time crews - will head towards Laxey first thing Saturday with an early group of three sections at Glen Roy Mines (10am), four more at Axnfell plantation (10.40), five at Dhoon quarry (11.25), six at nearby Glen Mona (12.40), four at Creg-y-Cowin (2.50), four at Bim’s field (3.40), two at Sir George’s Bridge quarry (4.10) and one at Douglas RUFC (4.38pm).
Sunday: Glen Lough, Glen Vine (8.10am), Cornelly Mines (9.15), South Barrule quarry (10.25), Carnagrie (11.15), Knockaloe (12.30pm), Ballacraine (1.50pm), St Runius, Marown (3pm), Knock Froy (3.30), Port-e-Chee (4.15).
The first sidecar two-day took place in 1962, so it is the 64th anniversary event - the 58th to be held. They have 40 sections in as many miles to complete each day.
Last year’s solo winner Tom Swindlehurst (No.89) is returning from just across the water in the Lake District to defend his title and perhaps make it a hat-trick of wins on the Birkett Scorpa. But there is a good local contingent led by former winners Barry Kinley (111) and Juan Knight (109), plus Chris Madigan (102) who has been runner-up on a few occasions.
Andy Perry (99) from Northern Ireland might also be worth keeping an eye on.
The sidecars will probably be led by 2024 winners Jack Corlett and Ealish Baxter, with Elliott and Graham Tickner of the Normandy MCC in Surrey pushing hard.
2024 runners-up John Corlett and stepson Harry Gell will be thereabouts again, as will father and daughter Nigel and Gracie Mae Scott of Yorkshire.
The prize presentation has moved to Woodbourne House in Douglas on Sunday evening, from 8 o’clock.
