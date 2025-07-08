The sidecars, of which there are 20 - with only two first-time crews - will head towards Laxey first thing Saturday with an early group of three sections at Glen Roy Mines (10am), four more at Axnfell plantation (10.40), five at Dhoon quarry (11.25), six at nearby Glen Mona (12.40), four at Creg-y-Cowin (2.50), four at Bim’s field (3.40), two at Sir George’s Bridge quarry (4.10) and one at Douglas RUFC (4.38pm).