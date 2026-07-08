There is a bumper entry of more than 250 competitors for this weekend’s Manx National Two Day Trial.
Solo competitors leave Douglas Rugby Club from 8am Saturday, heading to Gasworks steps on South Quay, Douglas then Knock Froy, Old Stoney Mountain, South Barrule quarry and Carnagrie.
After lunch it’s The Stacks, Pooil Vaaish, Scarlett, returning to Douglas via Billown glen and Chibbanagh plantation, signing off at the rugby club.
Sunday groups include Ballachrink, Snaefell gulley and Ballaugh plantation, followed later by Ballure, Snubby’s glen, Laxey beach, Axnfell, Sir George’s Bridge quarry and the rugby club.
The sidecars start slightly later at 8.45am, Saturday’s run including Creg-ny-Baa motocross track, Conrhenny plantation and Ballacarooin, with Glen Roy mines, West Baldwin bridge and Bim’s field later on.
Sunday begins with sections at Chibbanagh and Archallagan plantations, Old Stoney Mountain quarry, Billown glen and Scarlett. The afternoon run includes sections at Knock Froy and Port Soderick, eventually finishing with the Gasworks steps on Douglas harbourside.
Ones to watch in the solo expert class include three-time winner Barry Kinley and fellow local Chris Madigan. Taking a break from world championship action, Glen Maye woman Kaytlyn Adshead makes a return to the event for the first time since she won the clubman class in 2022, this time pitching herself against the expert riders.
A number of locals will be gunning for honours in clubman class, including Nigel Sharp, Corey Peters and Aleyn Taggart, but Sheffield's Darren Wasley will again be the man to beat.
No former winners are in the sidecar field, but those likely to feature prominently are Elliott and Graham Tickner, Rupert Kimber/Aaron Jacobs and Stuart Riches/Richard Tickner.
Will Caine/Sam Baxter should lead the local charge along with late entry John Corlett/Harry Gell.
For more information download the Sportity app to your phone and use the password M2DT2026 to access rider lists and locations.
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