Dean Harrison’s imperious form continued at the Southern 100 with a full-house of wins on the same Honda Racing UK Fireblade he won the Senior TT upon.
Having chalked up an early win in the opening 1,000cc race on Wednesday morning, he added a second later the same day on what was a perfect summer’s evening.
His unbeaten run was seriously threatened on Thursday morning when, after a poor start by his standards, Harrison struggled to find a way past long-time leader Peter Hickman and Irishman Mike Browne.
Finally, on the last lap of the race, he managed to outbrake Browne into Ballabeg hairpin and then nailed Hickman at Cross Four Ways to take the win by 0.942 of a second.
He later said: ‘I had to work out where they were weakest and wait for them to make a mistake, but they didn’t make any, so I had to take my chances and nip past them on the final lap.’
There were no such issues in the nine-lap championship race that brought the four-day international road race meeting to a climax on Thursday afternoon.
Grabbing the early lead, he soon managed to storm clear of TT lap record holder Hickman with a new absolute lap record for the 4.25-mile Billown course.
His time of 2min 10.032sec on the second circuit (an average speed of 117.663mph) bettered non-riding Davey Todd’s previous standard by 0.135 of a second. It was Dean’s fourth Southern 100 championship success.
Riding faultlessly, the Ballaugh resident completed the nine-lap feature race in a record time of 19:42.132 to cross the finish 6.9s in front of Hickman, with Browne at another 11s and Nathan Harrison the leading Manxman in fourth, taking Michael Dunlop’s scalp in the process.
Hickman’s pace in his Billown debut increased with every outing, ending the week as the third quickest rider in the event’s history.
Making his return to the event for the first time in more than a decade, Conor Cummins was seventh and Marcus Simpson ninth, both recording their quickest times round the course.
But the undoubted Manx star of the meeting was Joe Yeardsley of Laxey who won the first Lightweight/Sportbike race on Wednesday evening aboard Steve Linsdell’s 700cc Yamaha twin, capping a great week with a last-gasp victory in the Supersport Challenge race on Thursday afternoon on his own new generation 750cc Suzuki ahead of Paul Jordan, Browne and Hickman.
Dan Sayle of Sulby recorded a double in the Supersport B races and grabbed two more podium finishes with Dave Molyneux in the Classic sidecar events, third on Wednesday evening and second in the final race of the meeting on Thursday afternoon behind double winners Kieran Clarke and Rob Coppock.
- Full championship day round-up in next Tuesday’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner.
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