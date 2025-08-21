Rob Hodson posted the quickest lap of the night as the first Classic TT qualifying session of the week took place on Wednesday evening.
The Wigan man lapped at 125.810mph on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916.
Indeed, it was a one-two-three for the Italian manufacturer in the Formula 1 Classic class as Davey Todd and Mike Browne both lapped in excess of 124mph.
Elsewhere, Adam McLean topped the Historic Senior leaderboard with a lap of 111.001mph on the Flitwick Motorcycles Royal Enfield.
Jamie Coward (102.935mph) and Sulby’s Dan Sayle (115.183mph) led the way in the Historic Junior and Lightweight Classic categories respectively.
The Formula 1 Classic and Lightweight Classic machines were first onto the Mountain Course.
It was the Ducati duo of Browne and Todd (Prosperity Racing) who set the early pace.
Browne, having taken the lead on the road, was first to complete a lap at 124.461mph. Nathan Harrison’s opening effort of 122.446mph placed him fifth, behind Todd (123.858mph), Hodson (123.162mph) and Ian Hutchinson (122.727mph).
Michael Dunlop, on his first outing of the WizNorton machine, clocked 117.705mph to place 12th fastest.
Browne retired at Ballig Bridge on his second lap, with Coward also stopping early at Ballacraine.
Hodson, however, was flying and his second lap - a blistering 125.810mph - proved to be the quickest of the night.
Todd on the similar Ducati 916 improved to 124.853mph for second quickest, while Kawasaki ZXR750-mounted Craig Neve raised his speed to 122.167mph.
Hutchinson and Paul Jordan also hit trouble on their second laps forcing them to pull in, but Nathan Harrison aboard the Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 improved to 123.147mph, which moved him to fourth overall behind Hodson, Todd and Browne.
Hutchinson, Neve, Jordan, Coward, Barry Furber and Michael Sweeney rounded out the top 10.
Manxman Sayle was the benchmark in the Lightweight category with a lap of 115.183mph aboard the John Chapman Racing Honda RS250.
The former TT sidecar champion was ahead of Dunlop (113.492mph) on a similar RS250 and Stuart Hall (112.160mph) on the Whippet Racing Yamaha TZ250.
In the Historic Senior class, John McGuinness was second quickest behind McClean on the Winfield Paton at 108.817mph.
Shaun Anderson on the Buegger Racing Paton (108.418mph) was next quickest ahead of Dean Harrison on the Ted Woof/Craven Classic machine (108.184mph).
Manxman Joe Yeardsley (107.856mph), Alan Oversby (105.513mph) and Maria Costello (95.899mph) filled the next positions, but Mike Browne later moved into sixth with a late lap of 104.433mph, pushing Costello down a spot.
Harley Rushton initially topped the Historic Junior class at 95.627mph, followed by San Marino’s Maurizio Bottalico (95.062mph) and Will Loder (94.541mph).
However, all three were soon pushed down by Coward, the 2019 race winner, who lapped at 101.529mph on the Ted Woof/Craven Classic Honda and team-mate Dean Harrison, who briefly moved to the top with 101.711mph only for Coward to respond with a second lap of 102.935mph.
Loder also improved, moving into third with a lap of 98.155mph.
Near the end of the session, Browne slotted into second in the Lightweight class with a lap of 114.068mph, pushing Dunlop down to third.
The top six was completed by Hall, Michal Dokoupil and Owen Monaghan, the latter the fastest of the 400cc entrants.
