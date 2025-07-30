A special parade lap is planned for next month’s Classic TT.
‘TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s’, is taking place on Wednesday, August 27 at midday, will see some of the TT’s greatest names reunited with the machines that defined a golden era.
The lap will feature legendary riders from the period, each back in the saddle of iconic motorcycles that played key roles in their careers. Organisers promise an evocative journey through one of the most competitive and colorful periods in TT history.
Leading the line-up is John McGuinness, who will ride a replica of the 1999 Vimto Honda TSR250 that carried him to his maiden TT win in the Lightweight 250cc class.
At just 27, McGuinness led that race from start to finish, breaking lap and race records. Now, with 23 TT wins to his name, the 52-year-old returns aboard the two-stroke that started it all.
Also featured is Phillip McCallen, who will take to the course on the original Honda RC45 he rode to a Formula 1 and Senior TT double in 1997.
The bike, still bearing its original fairings and racewear, played a central role in one of McCallen’s most dominant periods, coming just a year after his historic four-win week in 1996.
Iain Duffus will ride the V&M Duckhams Honda that delivered his 1995 Junior TT win. After a tense battle with McCallen, a late crash by his rival handed Duffus the win at a record 116.58mph average. Nearly three decades later, he returns aboard the same machine that marked a major milestone in his career.
Ian Simpson and Michael Rutter will reunite aboard their factory Honda RC45s from the 1998 Formula 1 TT.
That year, Simpson secured victory after Rutter, who had led for much of the race, lost a contact lens on the final lap. Rutter, only 2.2 seconds behind at the flag, famously opted for laser eye surgery afterwards. Simpson went on to win the Senior TT, while Rutter picked up his first TT win in the Junior.
Veteran racer Ian Lougher returns aboard the 1998 Honda RS250 he campaigned during a weather-affected Lightweight TT. Though he retired from the shortened two-lap race, the machine remains a symbol of the high-revving, unforgiving two-stroke era in which Lougher was a standout performer.
In sidecar action, Dave Molyneux and Tom Birchall — two of the most successful names in TT sidecar racing — will team up aboard the 1989 Bregazzi Yamaha TZ750.
Molyneux took his first TT win on this very machine, while Birchall has 14 TT wins to his name. Together, they bring a combined total of 31 victories to the Mountain Course.
Also taking to the track is Trevor Nation, riding the legendary 588cc Norton rotary, finished in its iconic black and gold JPS livery. In 1990, Nation finished second in the Senior TT, contributing to one of the marque’s most memorable campaigns.
Rounding out the line-up is Brian Reid, who will ride the 250cc Loctite Yamaha that earned him victory in the 1992 Junior TT. Reid also won the 400cc race that year, cementing his reputation as a master of the lightweight classes.
The Classic TT will take place from Wednesday, August 20 to Friday, August 29.
Qualifying runs in tandem with the Manx Grand Prix, which begins on August 17.
