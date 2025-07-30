TT champions Ryan and Callum Crowe travelled to Belgium at the weekend to the compete in the Northern Sidecar Cup at the Chimay Circuit.
The Manx pair were in fine form winning the F2 section of both races and setting a new lap record in the process.
‘It was a fantastic event with welcoming people and excellent organisers.
‘We had a great time securing both F2 wins and setting the lap record. We'd like to thank all the boys for their hard work—a big shoutout to Dale Brew, Richard Lumley, Will Beal and Cameron Dunnigan.
‘Our next event is tentatively planned for after the Manx Grand Prix. However, we'll be at Jurby Day for another exciting event.
‘We would like to thank all our kind and supportive sponsors for their ongoing support.’
