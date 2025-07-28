Michael Dunlop MBE, Dean Harrison, Davey Todd, John McGuinness MBE, Ian Hutchinson and Manxman Conor Cummins are just some of the standout names set to return to the Mountain Course next month in the Classic TT.
Back for the first time in six years, the Classic TT gets underway with qualifying on Wednesday, August 20, three days after qualifying for the concurrently run Manx Grand Prix begins on August 17.
The Classic event has four distinct classes - Formula One, Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight and will culminate on Friday, August 29 with the Senior Classic TT, a feature race that will see the fastest 60 riders from the Formula One and Lightweight classes go head-to-head.
The Formula One race will see 33-time TT winner Michael Dunlop MBE lining up against Mike Browne and Rob Hodson, both recent winners on iconic classic superbike machinery, as well as a host of other TT stars.
2019 Classic TT winner David Johnson returns, as do Ian Hutchinson, Craig Neve, Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Paul Jordan, Nathan Harrison, Brian McCormack, Shaun Anderson, Michael Evans, Joe Yeardsley and Barry Furber.
International challengers include Amalric Blanc, Julian Trummer, Stefano Bonetti, Maurizio Bottalico and Timothée Monot are also set to line up in what’s sure to be a fiercely competitive three laps around the Mountain Course. Fan-favourite Horst Saiger is also set to make a welcome return.
Dean Harrison, John McGuinness MBE, and Conor Cummins, meanwhile, will line up in the Historic Senior, on 500cc machines, joined by last year’s Manx Grand Prix winner Shaun Anderson as well as Coward, Johnson, Browne, Yeardsley, Herbertson, Jordan, Evans and Saiger.
Coward will make a welcome return to the Mountain Course having missed TT 2025 because of injury
Adam McLean is another likely frontrunner, alongside classic specialists Alan Oversby, Will Loder, Hefyn Owen, Andy Hornby and Harley Rushton, who memorably took victory in the corresponding race on his Mountain Course debut last year.
McGuinness, Harrison, Coward and Jordan will also be lining up in the Historic Junior Race, where the strength in depth on the 350cc machines is emphasised by the inclusion of McLean, Evans, Oversby, Yeardsley, Rushton, Loder, Trummer, Bonetti and another of the leading locals, Dan Sayle.
The Sulby man is also expected to be a front-runner in the Lightweight Race, which once again brings the sights, sounds and smells of two-stroke racing back to the Mountain Course.
Dunlop, Browne and road racing legend Ian Lougher will also contest the Lightweight Classic TT on August 27 with class specialists Stuart Hall, Chris Moore and Rhys Hardisty adding further firepower to the 250cc grid.
Adding to the spectacle, Supersport 400 machines from the 1980s and 90s will also be in action, with Onchan’s Nathan Harrison being one to watch following his standout performance at TT 2025.
The Manx Grand Prix’s Supertwin and Supersport races take place on August 23, with the Junior and Senior races on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25.
The Classic TT then takes centre stage, with the Junior Classic, Formula 1 and Lightweight races on August 27.
The final races of the meeting, the Historic Senior Classic and Senior Classic, take place on Friday, August 29.
