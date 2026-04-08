Isle of Man riders enjoyed a fantastic weekend in Scotland at the opening rounds of the ACU TrialGB Youth British Championship over Easter.
Hosted by the Bob MacGregor Trials Academy in East Ayrshire, there was a mixture of heavy showers on Saturday followed by all four seasons in one day on Sunday with heavy snow, sleet, rain and sunshine.
Team Station Garage rider Clodagh Higgins scored double wins in the Trial2Y Foundation Girls’ class. She finished with a loss of 23 marks on Saturday, nine fewer than Ellyn Welch of Wales, with Daisy Brookes of the Midlands on 37.
The sections were toughened up on Sunday but Clodagh was equal to the challenge with single-figure lap scores of three, four and six for 13 marks in total, finishing 20 clear of Brookes, with Welch another six adrift in third.
Team-mate Alessandra Beaumont rode Trial3Y Foundation class, tying with eventual winner Chloe Charlton in the early stages before finishing runner-up on 47 to her rival’s 27.
Alessandra was squeezed out of second spot by Alba Gill.
Harvey Caine competed at his first national trial after only starting riding trials less than 12 months ago. He finished 16th out of 19 riders in the Trial4Y Debutant Boys’ class on Saturday and produced some great rides on harder sections on Sunday to finish 12th.
Harry Luton headed to the UK after getting a taste for the British championship at the home rounds last August. Taking part in the Trial4Y Debutant Boys’ class he finished in 10th place on Saturday and 11th on Sunday.
Spencer Richardson also competed for the first time off-island after riding the British rounds at Knock Froy last summer. He finished 11th on Saturday and improved to a fantastic eighth on Sunday.
Rounds three and four take place in Devon in June.
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