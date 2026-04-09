Isle of Man TT star Conor Cummins will be back in action this weekend.
The Ramsey Rocket has been announced as a late addition for the Bob Smith Spring Cup which kicks off the racing season at Oliver’s Mount at Scarborough.
Cummins will compete in the Supersport class, making the most of the inclusion of NextGen Supersport machinery by fielding a Suzuki GSXR 750, joining the flocks of riders fighting it out for Spring Cup honours.
Other TT regulars likely to be in Supersport action at Oliver’s Mount include fellow Manxman Marcus Simpson, plus Rob Hodson, Rhys Hardisty and Barry Furber.
The 2026 edition of the cup will be broadcast around the world live thanks to Tromode-based Greenlight Television as part of its ‘King of the Roads’ series.
Live coverage of the entire day’s racing is available online at kingoftheroads.tv/live
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.