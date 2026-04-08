The second weekend of road racing action at Jurby Motordrome with an Andreas Racing Association test day this Saturday from 9.30am, followed by a full programme of racing on Sunday.
Rory Parker won both solo Centre championship races from Jamie Cringle in the opening rounds on March 22 and the pair will be the ones to watch again this Sunday along with Kyle Casement, Grant Thomson and rising star Sean Crone.
Reigning sidecar champions Ryan and Callum Crowe are back from testing in France and will no doubt be the rabbits for all the others to chase. Entries for the chairs are quite promising with seven outfits likely to line-up, including Craig Currie and Justin Sharp from Retford on the second of the Opul/Kelproperties LCR Hondas.
- Peveril MCC is hosting round two of the Centre motocross championship at Knock Froy this Sunday. Sign on from 9am, first practice at 10am.
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