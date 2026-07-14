Round five of the Isle of Man Karting Association Championship took place at Jurby on Sunday in warm, sunny conditions, providing the perfect backdrop for another exciting day of racing.
The day got underway with the Honda Cadet Extreme class, where Finn Clark won the opening two heats before Jacob Murray fought back to win the third.
The final produced excellent racing throughout the field. Clark made the best start and led into the opening corner, but Murray soon found a way past and gradually pulled clear to take the chequered flag by 2.99 seconds.
Clark finished second ahead of Max Boland in third, while Asher Khan, Roman Hooper, Lewis Beevers and Kye Beaumont all enjoyed competitive battles further down the order. Murray set the fastest lap with a time of 55.11s.
In the Honda Junior Extreme class, Cav Sweeney won the opening heat before Jamie Burns took victories in heats two and three.
Burns started the final from pole and led into the first bend, but Sweeney remained glued to his rear bumper throughout the 13-lapper.
With no room for error, Burns defended superbly before edging away in the closing laps to win by only 0.54s. Jack Kelly completed the podium, followed by Charlie Lord in fourth. Burns also recorded the fastest lap with 52.57s.
The Honda Senior Extreme class also produced close competition in the heats, with Lee Hill taking the opening two before Daniel Jopson won the third.
Hill led the field away on the rolling start and quickly established a commanding advantage.
He continued to extend his lead throughout the 15-lap final to take a dominant victory by 7.68s from Jopson, with Saul Bawden third. Hill also set the fastest lap in 52.10s.
Thanks go to clerk of the course Dan Bougourd, the medic, officials, marshals and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout the day.
- The championship continues with round six on Sunday, August 2 at Jurby. Spectators most welcome.
LIZ JOHNSON
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