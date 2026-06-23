Illy Quayle and Kyle Casement, both due to make their Mountain Course debut in the Manx, finished second and third respectively in both races - separated by little more than one second at the most. Grant Thomson was fourth both times on his 636cc Kawasaki, slightly down on the power of the Honda Fireblade and Triumph 765 respectively - Quayle back on the Manx Legend Racing ‘blade that he rode with such gusto last year.