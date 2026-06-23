There was more racing at Jurby Motordrome on Sunday than there was throughout the whole of TT fortnight over the Mountain Course.
Andreas Racing Association’s summer solstice day event enjoyed good weather and strong grids for round four of the 2026 ACU Centre solo and club championships.
Sidecars also made a welcome appearance, and the Crowe brothers were on the line to officially wave off the crews even if they were not sufficiently recovered from their TT smash at the Crosby jump to compete.
The solo Centre races were also without the reigning champion as Jamie Cringle continues to receive hospital treatment following his big off at Union Mills in the Supersport TT.
As predicted, his close rival Rory Parker proved untouchable in both eight-lappers, but there was a great battle for the number two spot between three riders with serious Manx Grand Prix aspirations in a couple of month’s time.
Illy Quayle and Kyle Casement, both due to make their Mountain Course debut in the Manx, finished second and third respectively in both races - separated by little more than one second at the most. Grant Thomson was fourth both times on his 636cc Kawasaki, slightly down on the power of the Honda Fireblade and Triumph 765 respectively - Quayle back on the Manx Legend Racing ‘blade that he rode with such gusto last year.
It is quite likely that Parker will wrap-up the Centre title at the double-header in July.
Thomson won both of the Post-Classic races on Gus Turner’s 1000cc Yamaha, chased home by Lex Geval on each occasion with a similar R1, the latter producing the quickest lap in race two at 89.448mph.
Francesco Faraldo took each of the Single, Twin, Triple races on the impressive RS660 Aprilia.
Casement doubled up in the Supersport class to almost assure himself of that title again. He and Thomson had the usual ding-dong with 0.285 between them in race one and 0.109 in race two. Alex Galloway was second in both on the ex-Ryan Cringle 675 Triumph.
Sean Crone, who has parted company with Phil Poultney’s Manx Legend Racing team, won the Lightweight races at a canter on his 400cc Kawasaki, each time ahead of similarly-mounted Euan Bainborough, with Matthew Corkill completing a carbon-copy Kawasaki top three.
Ozzy Madey won both of the concurrently-run CB500 races and, in the non-appearance of Tomo Burnett, looks odds-on favourite to secure that class overall.
The Pre-Injection 600 was a repeat one-two from the earlier Post-Classic contest between Thomson and Geval (but on different machines), while resident Italian Faraldo made it four wins for the day with a double in the Supertwin/Sportbike class.
Darren Hope/Paul Bumfrey were docked a hefty 20 seconds for a ‘disruption of race’ infringement before the start of the first non-Centre championship sidecar race, costing them a possible double.
Stu Bainborough and Will Beal won the opener and appeared to slow up in the second when Hope/Bumfrey ousted them on the final lap.
Having turned 17 the previous day, George Cowie gave his dad Andy the best possible Father’s Day present with a Novice/Clubman double first time out on Ian Soilleux’s 600cc Kawasaki - indeed a 600cc of any kind.
He knocked a good four seconds off his previous best time in race one when a close scrap with Jack Meechan ended with the latter sliding off at paddock turn with little more than one lap to go.
The Novice B races saw wins for Tom Varney and Jack Robertson.
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