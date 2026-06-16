Racing returned to a sunny JCK Kart Track for round four of the 2026 Jurby MRSports championship on Sunday.
Also returning was Chuck Bregazzi, having been absent at the previous round on plop endurance race duties at the Rowrah Track in Cumbria. The seven-hour event saw the Bregazzi brothers take victory 10 laps clear of the rest.
Round three at Jurby had seen Phil Gunnell dominate the step-through class with three wins, so anticipation was high for a Bregazzi fightback last weekend.
But from the moment the lights went out it was Gunnell who powered into the lead of the 13-strong field. Bregazzi gave chase in second but was unable to match Gunnell’s speed.
The plops sported two female drivers, Judy Bullough and young Millie Bottomley, as well as two Wyldes, Darren and Shaun.
Heat one saw a seven-second win for Gunnell over Bregazzi, while in third was Simon Bottomley after a great race-long scrap with Jim Davidson.
Nigel Woods on the lone C90 was fifth, with the ever-improving Ste Corlett sixth.
Simon’s daughter Millie was seventh so it was a good mix of brothers, father-and-daughter plus husband-and-wife in John and Judy Bullough.
A mirror image played out in heat two with amazingly the same finishing order. But in the final Gunnell hit mechanical disaster and he failed to complete a lap as Bregazzi cruised to victory.
Freddie Craine continued his total dominance of the open pitbikes.
Patrick Venus continued to get off the startline much more quickly than in past seasons and managed to chase down the rapid Craine in all three races. The closest finish was in heat one where Venus ducked under the finish flag only three seconds behind.
Meanwhile, the crowd were kept entertained by some brilliant racing between Aaron Craine and Billy Kneen for third place spot in all race events - each time, Kneen pipped his rival.
During his winning day, Craine put in the fastest lap in his class in 52.259sec, an average speed in excess of 68mph.
Noted in the open pitbike action was the screaming two-stroke of visiting rider Carl Woodwiss who had a good day mixing it with some good finishes and lap times.
The 140cc pitbike class looked set to follow a similar pattern, with all wins going to Jack Meechan. Indeed, in heat one he had built up a massive lead on the field when the commentator’s curse struck.
Just as commentator Peter Mylchreest was talking about Meechan being much more controlled, he immediately shot off the track in a plume of dust and into the scenery at the Bombhole Corner.
Connor Percival took advantage of the off-track antics to take a win, but in heat two Meechan responded and he took the win, then victory in the final.
The junior pitbike class saw four riders on track and a lesson in high-speed pitbike racing from Toby Melvin. As with Craine in the senior class, Toby has won all junior races so far in 2026, totally an impressive 12 victories by the end of Sunday’s round.
Each time second to the flag was Layton Murphy whose relaxed smooth style is good to watch. Another newcomer in 2026, Oscar Griffith had a mixed day with a couple of stalled starts off the line but once going certainly showed some promise.
Josh Hunt had a bit of an off-track excursion but his third place finish in heat two made up for this.
- Before the next round on Sunday, July 19, a practice evening on the Tuesday prior has been proposed to give more track time for all.
PAUL COPPARELLI
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