Rory Parker is likely to take hold of the lead in the Isle of Man Centre solo road race championship at Jurby Motordrome this Sunday.
The Ramsey man has enjoyed a tooth-and-nail contest with Jamie Cringle over the last couple of years, but as the latter will be out of action for the rest of the season with serious injuries following his Supersport TT crash at Union Mills, Parker now looks set to claim a first overall title.
He has ridden exceptionally well over the past few years and will be a worthy champion, but it is far from over yet and Cringle’s first cousin Kyle Casement will be battling for family honours on his 765 Triumph, as will Grant Thomson and Illy Quayle on their 1,000cc machines.
There is a packed programme of races, including a couple of non-championship sidecar events.
A test day on Saturday will be followed by a full day of racing on Sunday from 11.30am.
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