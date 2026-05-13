Manx kart racers Charlie Gregg and Alex McCullagh produced a weekend of impressive performances at Glan Y Gors during rounds three and four of the HWE BIM SuperOne Karting Championship recently.
The pair travelled to the fast and technical North Wales circuit aiming to continue their strong starts to the season, with mixed weather conditions during Friday practice helping both drivers prepare for the challenging weekend ahead.
Saturday’s round three saw 10-year-old Gregg dominate the InterMax class from the outset. He secured pole position in qualifying before claiming victories in both heats and crossing the line first in the final after an intense opening battle.
But a contact warning issued by officials resulted in a five-place penalty, dropping the Manx youngster to sixth in the final classification.
Despite the disappointment, Gregg’s pace throughout the day confirmed his status as one of the championship favourites.
In the Rotax Junior class, 14-year-old McCullagh also impressed in an ultra-competitive field where the top eight drivers were separated by only three tenths of a second in qualifying.
After securing seventh on the grid, he finished ninth in heat one before suffering a DNF in heat two when contact from another kart knocked off his exhaust system.
Starting 17th in the final, McCullagh mounted an excellent recovery drive, setting lap times only a 10th away from the fastest of the race as he charged through the field to finish sixth.
Sunday’s fourth round provided both drivers with the opportunity to bounce back - and Gregg did so in style.
The InterMax frontrunner again claimed pole position and won heat one before suffering heartbreak in heat two when a mechanical issue forced his retirement while leading.
Starting fourth for the final, Gregg briefly slipped to fifth at the start before producing a dominant recovery drive, taking the lead by lap four and eventually winning by an impressive 3.3 seconds.
McCullagh again showed strong pace in qualifying, securing seventh and sitting only 0.2 seconds off pole.
His weekend continued to be filled with drama in heat one after contact forced him onto the grass on the opening lap. Although he recovered well, a nose cone penalty dropped him down the order.
A strong fourth-place finish in heat two restored confidence heading into the final.
Starting 13th on the grid, McCullagh produced one of the drives of the weekend, climbing into eighth by lap two before surging into second place on the final lap.
He crossed the line just half a kart length behind the winner, but penalties once again proved costly, with a dropped nose cone from the formation lap ultimately leaving him classified seventh.
After four rounds of the championship, Gregg now leads the InterMax standings by 47 points, while McCullagh sits an impressive fifth in the Rotax Junior championship table.
The series continues at the Clay Pigeon Raceway in Dorchester in early June.
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