The third round of the 2026 stockcar season took place at Onchan Raceway on Sunday afternoon.
The first out on track at the meeting were the novice junior rod drivers, with Finley Kinnin taking the honours ahead of Elleigh-Raye Beedie.
The ninja karts took to the track next and continued to entertain the crowd with some fantastic, close racing.
Carter Ffrench pipped Mason Ross to the chequered flag, with Grayson Beasley taking third place ahead of Zakk Shimell, Brody Teare and Archie Beattie respectively.
The second race saw Ross claim the victory ahead of Beasley in second spot, while Shimell, Teare, Beattie and Ffrench crossed the finish line in that order.
Ross continued to dominate in race three, winning ahead of Ffrench, Beasley, Shimell, Teare, Buddy Ross and Beattie. Mason took the overall honours from Beasley and Ffrench.
In the 1300s class, Terry Rigaux took the early lead to claim the flag ahead of Lee Jordan, Kevin Hooper and Garry Crellin.
Race two saw Hooper take the honours from Jordan, Rigaux and Crellin respectively, with Jordan claiming heat three from Rigaux, Hooper and Crellin. The overall honours went to Jordan ahead of Rigaux and Hooper.
The junior rods were next out and again showed some fantastic, close racing. Aidan O’Boyle took the flag ahead of Daisy Teare, Anna Savino, Macaulay Teare, Finley Kinnin and Elleigh-Raye Beedie.
Race two went to Alex Durairaj ahead of Daisy, Anna, Aidan, Macaulay and Elleigh-Raye.
The third race three saw Daisy hold off the chasing pack and multiple challenges to take the win ahead of Aidan, Macaulay, Riley Hooper and Elleigh-Raye. The overall honours went to Daisy, Aidan and Macaulay.
The banger rods class saw a large field of 12 drivers line up to start and produce plenty of action throughout the afternoon.
James Exon held on to take the win from TJ Teare, Jordan Halligan-Bunce, Kevin Hooper, Mark O’Neill, James Maginn, Eddy Dillon, Rob Maginn, Josh Jones and Jake Hooper.
Teare claimed race two ahead of Dillon, Halligan-Bunce, Maginn, Mike Savino and Kevin Hooper.
The latter took the honours in race three ahead of Jones and Halligan-Bunce. The overall honours went to Halligan-Bunce from Kevin Hooper and Teare.
The production rods also witnessed a decent-sized grid, with some brilliant racing throughout.
Race one saw Mark Hargreaves emerge victorious ahead of Jake Hooper, Vinnie Magee, Sean Beedie, Leon Jackson, Dylan Cowin, Sam Cracknell, Richard Catchpole and Carly Kearsley.
Hargreaves continued to dominate by working his way through the field to claim race two from Jake Hooper, Magee, Beedie, Georgina Moore, Jackson, Cowin, Cracknell, Kearsley and Catchpole.
Hargraves also claimed heat three ahead of Hooper, Magee, Beedie, Jackson, Cracknell, Kearsley and Catchpole. The overall honours went to Hargreaves ahead of Hooper and Magee.
The series continues on Sunday, May 17 starting at 2pm.
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YVONNE DILLON
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