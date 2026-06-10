Injured TT rider Jamie Cringle remains heavily sedated following further operations on his back and leg this week.
The 28-year-old came off at Union Mills during the week’s second Supersport race on Friday lunchtime.
He was taken by ambulance to Noble’s Hospital before being transferred to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for further treatment.
The Douglas man suffered significant injuries to his back, chest and legs.
An update posted on the gofundme page raising funds for the injured rider said on Tuesday: ‘Jamie has had a few surgeries over the last couple of days.
‘Over the weekend Jamie had his back operated on.
‘After discovering his L3 (third lumbar) had a burst fracture the surgeons decided their best option was to fuse his low vertebrae.
‘Jamie now has 10 screws holding two rods from L1 up to L5.
‘These vertebrae are now fixed in this position for what is essentially the foreseeable.
‘They have been fused in the most common/practical position, but this will restrict Jamie’s mobility and movement to some degree.
‘The discs between the vertebrae will recover into this new position but the ligaments won’t which is why he will need the screws and rods in permanently.
‘He currently has a vacuum drain on this and will need it removing at a later date.
‘After this surgery, Jamie was placed in a medically induced coma as he was struggling to get enough oxygen into his lungs on his own with the injuries to his sternum and lungs.
‘Jamie also needed a blood transfusion to top up his red blood cells and haemoglobin levels.
‘Today, Jamie was taken for a second operation on his right leg.
‘He was in surgery for around five hours and has now had a more robust external cage fitted with multiple rods holding his tibia and fibula in place.
‘He has also had a skin graft from his thigh onto his calf to now close the leg up.
‘Unfortunately that will not be the last operation on the right leg as they still need to put a nail down the tibia.
‘They are also yet to operate on the broken left ankle which is currently in a back slab [plaster].
‘Jamie is heavily sedated tonight and was somewhat reactive to the sounds of our voices whilst still somehow finding the strength to try and pull his tubes out.
‘Jamie is a couple of steps closer in the right direction but this is going to be the hardest fight he’s ever had and is really going to need all of your love and support.
‘Kev, Clare and Zoe are doing an incredible job at giving Jamie every bit of support they can and would love to read your comments to Jamie once he is a position to hear them.
‘Jamie needs a couple days rest before he takes on the next hurdle.
‘Thank you all for the kind messages and well wishes, they go a very long way.’
The online fundraiser, which was set up at the weekend to help Jamie while he is unable to work, has so far raised more than £37,000.