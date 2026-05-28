The annual Douglas Beach Race will take place on Monday evening, hosted by Peveril MCC.
Signing on will be at the slipway opposite Best Western Hotel from 4.30pm.
The first practice is scheduled to start at 6pm, with classes for adult solo and quad bikes. Again, visiting riders welcome, with one-day licences available.
Unfortunately, there is no beachcross at Peel this year.
HARE AND HOUNDS
The second half of Ramsey MCC’s mini enduro series will be on the Sunday at the end of TT fortnight, June 7, with two races each (including quads), and Little Kippers on the small mx track.
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