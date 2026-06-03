Entries close for the Patrick Crookall Manx Middle Distance Triathlon (70.3 miles) this Sunday.
The island’s only middle-distance event takes place the following week on Sunday, June 14 in Ramsey.
The event, which is open to teams and individual, starts with a 1.9km swim in the Mooragh Lake, followed by a 90km cycling taking in the north of the island.
It concludes with a 21.1km run around the town of Ramsey.
A spokesperson for organisers Manx Tri Club added: ‘This year’s event is in loving memory of Patrick ‘Paddy’ Crookall and kindly sponsored by stockbroking and investment management firm Ramsey Crookall.
‘Paddy was a Manx Tri Club competitor and proudly completed an Ironman 70.3 challenge.
‘The event will be in support of mental health charity Isle Listen.’
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