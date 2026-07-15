A Manx rider injured in the Southern 100 is back home in the island after crashing in last week’s Billown meeting.
Grant Thomson came off at Church Bends on Tuesday evening and was flown to Aintree Hospital for further treatment.
The Manxman is, however, now back home in Port St Mary and posted a video update on his condition on Tuesday.
He said: ‘It’s been tough. I ended up with five broken vertebrae, five broken ribs, which had to be screwed all back together because they're all broken in multiple places, a punctured lung and a broken shoulder. It's going to be a long road to recovery.’
Thomson was due to compete in next month’s Manx Grand Prix having made his Mountain Course debut 12 months earlier. But he confirmed he is unlikely to ride again in 2026 as he recovers.
He said: ‘As far as racing goes, I haven't got any plans to come back this year or anything like that. I’m just trying to have some quality time with the family, spend some time with my partner, and just enjoy life a little bit.
‘It's going to be a long few weeks but, like I say, I do feel very lucky to be sat here and able to give you all an update.’
Thomson paid tribute to those that helped in the immediate aftermath of his spill: ‘I want to say massive thank you to the Southern 100 committee, all the marshals, the medics and all the people taking care of me at the course.
‘Also, a big thank you to everybody at Noble’s that assisted me at the time of my arrival from there till I got transferred over to Aintree. Thanks to all the ICU staff, doctors and surgeons there for screwing me back together. All of you played a massive part in saving my life.’
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