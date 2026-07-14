The dates have been confirmed for next year’s Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100 meetings at Billown.
The former meeting will take place over the weekend of May 28 to 30 with the Southern 100 taking place a week later than this year from from July 12 to 15.
Southern 100 chairman George Peach said: ‘Following another fantastic week of racing around the Motor Isle Billown Course, we're delighted to confirm our 2027 dates.
‘Announcing them now allows competitors, teams, officials, marshals, sponsors and supporters time to make their plans well in advance.
‘Fans planning to attend the Southern 100 are encouraged to register their interest in travelling with the event’s title sponsor the Steam Packet Company.
‘By registering, supporters will be among the first to hear when travel bookings become available. Fans who register interest before September 1 will also be entered into a draw to win a £200 Steam Packet travel voucher.
2027 Road Racing Diary
Official dates released by the Southern 100 Motorcycle Racing Club.
Blackford Financial Services Pre-TT Classic Road Races
Dates:
Friday 28th May 2027
Saturday 29th May 2027
Sunday 30th May 2027
The traditional curtain-raiser to the TT festival, featuring historic and classic machines on the 4.25-mile southern course.
Isle of Man Steam Packet Co. Southern 100 Road Races
Dates:
Monday 12th July 2027
Tuesday 13th July 2027
Wednesday 14th July 2027
Thursday 15th July 2027
The "Friendly Races" return for four action-packed days, culminating in the prestigious Solo and Sidecar Championship races.
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