The World Downhill Skateboarding Championship returns to the island this weekend.
It is the second year the series has visited, having made its Isle of Man debut in 2025 on Tholt-y-Will.
This weekend competitors will tackle a 3.05km section of the Mountain Course between Guthrie’s Memorial and Ramsey Hairpin.
Registration will take place at the event’s new race village on the site of the former Albert Road Primary School in Ramsey on Friday evening.
Practice starts on Saturday at 10am, with qualifying beginning at 4pm, with the road shut from the Bungalow from 9am until no later than 11.30pm.
After a morning practice session, racing take places from 2pm on Sunday with the road shut from 9am until no later than midnight.
An international field representing 17 countries - including France, Malaysia, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom - will compete across two disciplines: downhill skateboarding and street luge. The Isle of Man is represented by Jack Killey and Juan Callister.
Race organiser Selim Kemahli said: ‘Last year's response from the public exceeded all expectations and showed us how much enthusiasm there is in the Isle of Man for world-class downhill racing.
‘To now bring the sport onto the iconic Mountain Course is something truly special for our athletes and our fans. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors alike for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.’
The race village, opposite the town’s main bus station, will be open throughout the weekend, with food, drink, music and a big screen to watch the action. It will also feature a children’s skateboard area and there will be rider autograph sessions taking place throughout the weekend.
Championship prizes will be presented by Sarah Maltby MHK at the race village on Sunday, July 5 at approximately 5pm.