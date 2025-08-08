One of the Isle of Man TT’s most successful riders will swap his motorbike for something decidedly bigger this weekend.
John McGuinness MBE is once again taking part in the International Truck Prix at Donington Park.
The Truck Prix involves four races over Saturday and Sunday and acts as a support series to the five main British Truck Racing Championship contests.
The 23-time TT winner, who will be competing for Team Oliver Racing, has taken part in the event for the last three years claiming his first podium in 2024.
Talking about his return to truck racing, McGuinness said: ‘I’ve had such a blast racing with Team Oliver last couple of years at Donington, so I couldn’t turn down the chance to come back.
‘The atmosphere at Convoy in the Park weekend is unreal and the crowd always give me such a warm welcome.
‘Jumping into a race truck is always a buzz – it’s a different world from bikes, but the thrill of competition is the same.
‘I’m really grateful to Stuart and the team for having me back, and I’ll be giving it everything in the International Truck Prix. Let’s have some fun and put on a great show!’
All the weekend’s action is being streamed live on the BTRC YouTube channel with the ITP races scheduled for 1.25pm and 5pm on Saturday (August 9) and 2pm and 4.25pm on Sunday (August 10).
