One of the showpiece events at this month’s Classic TT will be the three-lap Formula One race.
It is a throwback to the great races of the 1980s and 90s around the Mountain Course with legendary machinery like the Ducati 916, Kawasaki ZX-R and Suzuki XR69 all set to do battle on Wednesday, August 27.
Lap speeds in excess of 125mph are expected with the class’s current lap record standing at 127.496mph.
Onchan’s Nathan Harrison will lead the field away. The Manxman was second in the corresponding race at the 2022 Manx Grand Prix and is one of the pre-race favourites on board the Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750.
Ten seconds later at number two will be Dominic Herbertson on the BHR Racing Kawasaki and another of the expected front-runners starts at number three, Mike Browne. He won last year’s Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix race and returns on The Bike Specialist by Key Racing’s immaculately-prepared Ducati 916.
Jamie Coward will more than fancy his chances this year on one of the three Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750s, with the Hebden Bridge man starting at number four ahead of Craig Neve. He rides a similar Kawasaki for Callmac Scaffolding.
Michael Dunlop MBE is entered at number six and, although his machine is yet to be confirmed, the Northern Ireland rider will be confident of a competitive mount as he looks to add a fourth victory to the ones previously racked up in 2013, 2015 and 2016.
At number seven it’s 2019 race winner David Johnson, the Australian this time riding the Mistral Kawasaki ZXR750, and although number eight is currently blank, Davey Todd is hoping to be a late addition to the stellar line-up.
The potential race winners can be found throughout the top 20 and Rob Hodson certainly fits that bill having won the 2022 Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix.
After three years on Kawasaki, he switches machinery for 2025 though and will line up at number nine as Key Racing team-mate to Browne on an identical Ducati 916.
Paul Jordan, a podium finisher in this year’s Supertwin TT, takes the number 10 plate on another Mistral Kawasaki and he’ll be followed by Brian McCormack who’ll be team-mates to Coward and Harrison at Greenall Racing.
After a successful campaign at last year’s Manx Grand Prix and at this year’s TT, Ian Hutchinson takes the number 12 plate on the Steadplan Racing Kawasaki and Michael Sweeney on a third Mistral Racing Kawasaki starts after him at number 13.
Austrian ace Julian Trummer is at number 14 on the familiar Kawasaki, with Shaun Anderson set to get his race underway from number 15. He’ll again ride WizNorton Racing’s distinctively sounding Norton WRS588.
The packed entry sees the top-20 seeds completed by more highly-talented Mountain Course exponents - Barry Furber (DC Auto Repairs Newtown Suzuki), Joe Yeardsley (Mistral Racing Kawasaki), Michael Evans (Good with Wood Racing Suzuki) and French talent Amalric Blanc (Hampe Racing Kawasaki).
All of them have a great chance of making a significant impression on the top 10, but there’s quality throughout the field with Horst Saiger, Manxman Marcus Simpson, Sam West, Joey Thompson, Matt Stevenson, Michal Dokoupil and Timothée Monot just a selection of other riders set to feature in the class.
Manx Grand Prix qualifying gets underway on August 17, with Classic TT sessions following on Wednesday, August 20.
