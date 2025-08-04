The Classic TT makes a long-awaited return later this month, having previously been held between 2013 and 2019.
Having been incorporated into the revamped Manx Grand Prix event run over fewer days since 2022, it will return to its own standalone event once again this year.
The MGP will fire into action on Sunday, August 17 and run until Monday, August 25, while the Classic takes place between August 20-29.
After practice and qualifying for the latter during the opening few days, race action kicks into gear with the three-lap Historic Junior Classic TT on Wednesday, August 27 which will be led away by John McGuinness MBE on the 350cc Steadplan Honda.
The ever-popular Honda CB350 K4 dominates the entry, with all but two of the seeded riders Honda mounted.
McGuinness will be followed down Glencrutchery Road by 2023 Senior Manx Grand Prix winner, Manxman Joe Yeardsley, riding the Ken Rutter Racing Honda, then 10 seconds later it’s the turn of Laxey resident Dean Harrison.
The latter, winner of the 2015 Senior Classic TT, will be a key contender aboard the Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof machine. He’s joined by team-mate Jamie Coward at number four - himself a former race winner in 2019, with second and third place finishes also to his name.
The number five plate belongs to Santon’s Michael Evans on the second Ken Rutter Racing machine. With a gap at number six, Adam McLean heads away next at number seven, riding the Flitwick Motorcycles by Melbray London Honda.
At number eight will be another pre-race favourite - Davey Todd. The three-time TT winner remains relatively new to classic racing machines but, as team-mate to McGuinness, he’s sure to feature prominently on the second Steadplan Racing machine.
At number nine, it’s local hero Dan Sayle aboard the John Chapman Racing Honda, followed by Paul Jordan at number 10 on a Davies Motorsport-prepared Honda - one of the paddock’s most respected Classic specialists.
Following another gap at number 11, it’s last year’s Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix winner Harley Rushton who sets off next. He impressed greatly on his Mountain Course debut and this year will ride a Honda for Chris Hughes Racing.
Michael Sweeney starts at number 13 for CSC Racing/IMS Ltd, with Alan Oversby following on the Ruthless Racing Honda. The first non-Honda breaks the pattern at number 15 - Shaun Anderson on the distinctive, ear-splitting WizNorton Racing DKW W2000.
Another leading Classic racing exponent, Will Loder, heads away at 16 with Barry Furber close behind on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Ducati Sebring machine.
The top 20 is rounded out by three more Honda riders: Julian Trummer (Faraldo Racing), Maurizio Bottalico (Atherstone Accident Repair Centre/Team Venditti) and Andy Hornby (HEL Performance/Opie Oils Ltd).
There’s quality and experience throughout the field and further down the order fans can look forward to strong rides from James Chawke, Maria Costello MBE, Jonathan Perry, Sam Johnson, Paul Cassidy, Rhys Hardisty and Chris Moore.
Fan favourite and 2018 race winner Dominic Herbertson is hopeful of securing a late ride.
