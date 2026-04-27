The Manx pair of Nathan Harrison and Joe Yeardsley limbered up for the TT with victory in the No Limits Racing five-hour endurance race at Donington Park on Saturday.
The event, streamed lived on YouTube, was a relay, but each rode their own 1,000cc Honda Fireblade in turns and in total they covered 700 kilometres, approximately 435 miles.
There were various races throughout the morning and early afternoon across the classes, with the endurance event starting at 8pm.
The pair qualified second quickest and Yeardsley took the first stint as Harrison’s previous injuries mean he can’t run very well and it was a Le Mans-type start.
After a poor start, Yeardsley - in his first appearance at the venue - had dropped back to fifth position, however Harrison pulled the time back. They then produced consistent lap times, each completing 25-lap stints of the 2.5-mile Grand Prix track.
In total they completed 88 laps each to win by almost three clear laps.
‘It provided us with some fantastic track time,’ said Joe. ‘It was my first race since last year’s Classic TT last year and my first time racing at Donington. I set up my own team over the winter with a new Fireblade for the 1,000cc races and a new Suzuki GSXR 750 for the next generation Supersport class. The budget has been tight with full aims for the TT.’
This was Nathan’s first visit back since a serious accident at the Leicestershire track last year. He is contesting the first round of the British Superstock (BSB) championship this weekend at Oulton Park, but neither he nor Joe are contesting the North West 200 as they are saving themselves and their funds for the TT.
Both men thank their respective teams and sponsors for their support last weekend.
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