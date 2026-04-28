Marcus Simpson and Dan Sayle produced five podium finishes between them at last weekend’s Cookstown 100 road race meeting in County Tyrone.
Honda Fireblade-mounted Simpson finished third behind the BMWs of Michael Dunlop and Michael Sweeney in the first Superbike race on Friday evening, then fourth in the second on Saturday, a mere two tenths of a second behind Darryl Tweed.
Both of the open superbike events were shortened due to red flag incidents, the first involving 2025 Senior MGP winner Caomhan Canny, although neither were thought to have resulted in serious injuries.
Simpson was quite literally pipped to the post in the Classic Superbike race by man of the meeting Tweed. At the line only 0.434 of a second separated them, Simpson smashing the previous lap record for the class with an average speed of 85.245mph on a Kawasaki ZXR750.
Rounding off a highly successful weekend, Simpson finished fifth in the Supersport A race on his 765 Triumph. This was won by Paul Jordan from Tweed, Sweeney and Kevin Keyes.
Dan Sayle also had a runner-up ride behind Dunlop in the Moto3 race, Sayle aboard a 250 KTM, Dunlop a Honda. Former Glen Auldyn resident Gareth Arnold was ninth and Sulby’s Dale Brew 12th.
Sayle was third in the combined Lightweight/Supermono/250GP race behind Kevin Lowery and Chris Meyer, Brew 12th in that and 13th in the Supertwin B race on his 660 Aprilia. Dan was back on the podium after the Classic Junior when finishing runner-up to Nigel Moore on a 350 Honda.
Making his debut on the 2.1-mile Orritor closed roads course, Illiam Quayle finished fourth in the Open B race on his 600cc Suzuki, then runner-up to Mark Jackson in the Supersport B event.
Brew was third in the Support B race, while Arnold was runner-up to Moore in the Pre-1973 Classic Junior.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.