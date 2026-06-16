The TT’s most successful rider Michael Dunlop will swap two wheels for four when he tackles this weekend’s Donegal International Rally.
Dunlop, who earlier this month took his tally to 36 TT wins, will be taking part in the event for the first time since 2019.
Seeded number 59, the 37 year old will be competing the modified historic category in a Ford Escort Mk2 alongside co-driver Mac Kierans.
His last outing seven years ago unfortunately ended in a heavy crash on the event’s iconic Knockalla stage. He also previously contested the event in 2017 with Manx co-driver Rob Fagg the pair having also rallied together in the island previously.
Ireland's largest motorsport event will see 200 crews compete over 20 stages covering more than 160 miles.
The ceremonial start takes place on Thursday evening before the action begins with the first stage on Friday morning in Letterkenny.
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