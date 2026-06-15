Organisers of a new motorsport event coming to the island next month have appealed for marshals to aid with the running of the inaugural event.
The Isle of Man Hill Rally takes place over the weekend of July 17-19 and is aimed at four-wheel-drive vehicles like Land Rovers and specialist Bowler Wildcats.
The event is a round of the Motorsport UK British Cross Country Championship and the Bowler Owners Rally Championship, and so far more than 40 vehicles have entered.
Competitors will tackle more than 100 stage miles over the weekend. After a four-mile warm up on Friday, Saturday will see the field tackle more than 70 miles, with a further 36 planned for Sunday morning.
Rally headquarters and the event’s service park will be based at the TT Grandstand.
A spokesperson for the event, which is being run by That’s Motorsport Ltd with assistance from Manx Auto Sport and Druidale Motor Club, said: ‘The Isle of Man Hill Rally is a brand new event debuting in 2026.
‘A hill rally is just like a stage rally, but with tougher cars and tougher stages.
‘There has never been one in the island before but there are plenty of hills.
‘Finding enough land for the event was a challenge, but we like a challenge and have found land to accommodate more than 100 stage miles.’
There is a cash draw for marshals each day with a two £50 prizes up for grabs.
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