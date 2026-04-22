John McGuinness will be celebrated at the official launch event for this year’s TT this evening (Friday).
A special edition of the ‘TT Podcast Live: John McGuinness - Celebrating 30 Years’ will take place from 7.30pm at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas.
The one-off live event serves as the official curtain-raiser and sets the tone as the countdown to the race fortnight continues.
Hosted by Chris Pritchard and Lee Johnston, the evening will celebrate three decades of the Morecambe Missile at the TT, tracing his journey from a teenager inspired by his first visit to the island in the 1990s to one of the defining figures of the modern era.
He is expected to be joined on stage by guests including Michael Rutter, Ian Lougher, Conor Cummins, Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Peter Hickman.
Tickets for the event – which cost £15 – are still on sale at https://www.villagaiety.com/ttpodcast
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