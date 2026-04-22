Island golfer Ana Dawson recorded the best result of her Ladies European Tour (LET) career to date at the 2026 Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa last weekend.
Starting the final round well down the field despite three steady sub-par rounds of 72, the former Peel junior and two-time island champion surged up the leaderboard at Randpark Golf Club with a closing four-under-par 69, featuring six birdies.
That ensured she finished in joint 24th place out of a large field at the event in Johannesburg.
Against a competitive entry of established winners and emerging talent, Dawson’s performance marked a meaningful step forward in her first season with full playing rights.
The Gef 30-Under-30 winner avoided major errors, managed the course effectively and maintained composure across varied conditions, including weather disruptions and a challenging layout. Her steady scoring and disciplined approach point to a growing maturity and adaptability at tour level.
Having secured full LET status at Qualifying School in Morocco in December, Dawson entered 2026 with expanded opportunities to compete regularly against elite fields.
Dawson’s manager Graeme Gault said: ‘Her result in Johannesburg, combined with encouraging performances in Australia last month, confirm that she is beginning to establish herself in full-field events.
‘The 25-year-old’s performances on the international stage reflect not only her individual development, but also raise the profile of the game in the Isle of Man - as well as marking a pathway for the island’s future golfing talent.’
The next step is converting solid finishes into contention, starting at the Investec South African Women’s Open in Cape Town which gets underway today (Thursday).
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