Dean Harrison and John McGuinness MBE will once again lead the Honda Factory team effort at next year's TT.
Laxey resident Harrison remains with the team following a standout TT 2025 in which he stood on the podium in every race he started and won both of the event's Superstock contests.
The 36-year-old from Bradford said: 'Winning at the TT again is an obvious highlight from this year and to step back onto the top step of the podium as a factory Honda rider just shows what we are capable of when we put all of the pieces together.'
Next year marks a milestone moment for McGuinness - his 30th year of TT competition - and three decades on, with 23 TT wins to his name, he still remains competitive. The Morecambe Missile's 2025 campaign featured multiple top-10 finishes.
He said: 'I’ve been on a journey that has not stopped giving; it’s been like Christmas day over and over again.
‘The position I am in is so unique, to be able to keep on going, keep on doing the speeds we are doing and to keep getting the chance to go and ride my bike, it’s unique, and I couldn’t be prouder to keep on going and be a part of this team.
'I can still hammer the times out, there’s no one else knocking at the door, and I want to keep on doing it, there’s no two ways about it.'
Speaking of his ambitions for 2026, John added: 'A podium again at the TT would be the cherry on top of the cake.
'I’m so proud to be a part of it still, to put on my Honda top and represent the brand.
'It comes with some expectation, you know, when you creep up to the start-line on a factory Honda there are some eyes on you, and all that effort and all that budget that goes into it, but I still feel strong and I will fight to the end when I’m on the bike.'
