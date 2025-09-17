The remaining solo Centre and Andreas Racing Association club champions were confirmed at the final race meeting of the season at Jurby Motordrome on Sunday.
In a day of steadily deteriorating conditions, organisers worked hard to get the meeting underway as quickly as possible and the opening race began at 11.22am.
Mikey Evans won the opening Post Classic on Graham Thomas’s 750 Suzuki, crossing the line six seconds ahead of main challenger Lex Geval on the Yamaha R6. The Suzuki did have an intermittent problem for a couple of laps, but this cured itself as the race wore on.
Geval took the second race win, but the championship went to Evans.
Seasoned campaigner Darran Creer and teenager Aaron Redmond had a good scrap in the concurrently run Single, Twin, Triple race, with the title already secured by the non-riding Francesco Faraldo. Creer was first across the line by little more than two tenths of a second, while Redmond shadowed Evans’s 750 home in the other.
The Centre championship was almost a formality with Jamie Cringle only requiring a fifth place finish or better to take his second title in five years.
But he could ill afford a serious mistake or a slip off. The track was generally dry at this point, but there were a couple of damp areas to catch out the unwary, with many of the leading riders on rear slicks.
With bike and rider suitably warmed up, Evans grabbed the holeshot in this race, but the 29-year-old SRAD model is almost 100bhp down on the modern 1000cc Superbikes and he was soon outpaced on the back straight.
Cringle took over the reins and looked set to ease away at the front. But similarly Honda-mounted Rory Parker, his nearest rival in the standings, soon latched on again and knew the only hope he had was to pressure his rival into making a mistake. He overtook into Castle turn on lap three, with Illy Quayle (Honda Fireblade) and Grant Thomson (600 Kawasaki) not far behind.
The leading four circulated together for much of the race, Parker ultimately 0.6 of a second ahead of Cringle at the line, and Quayle another 0.26 behind that and Thomson fourth at a similar margin. A fraction over one second covered the four.
But that was job done for Cringle, title No.2 in the bag and Parker bridesmaid again.
Thomson went off like a scalded cat in the first Supersport race, but Kyle Casement refused to take the bait and simply let him go, safe in the knowledge that two top-three finishes would be enough for him to take the class championship; and that’s what he did.
Sean Crone, 16, dominated both Lightweight events on his 400 Kawasaki, with Sam Bowers first of the CB500s in each to end the season one point behind the non-riding Will Corkill.
Thomson and Geval were close in the first Pre-Injection 600 class, followed home by Redmond’s twin. The winner-takes-all finale went to Geval, Thomson retiring on the final lap.
Paul ‘Aggie’ Arthur went down on the main runway in the first Clubman race , breaking a wrist and some fingers.
Crone won the rerun and the final race on the Manx Legends Racing R6, but it was Liam Wood’s championship. Galloway’s challenge ended with machine problems.
