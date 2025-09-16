Andreas Racing Association (ARA) has received a grant of £11,900 from Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme.
It will be used to upgrade the Association’s race control radio communication system.
Based at the Jurby Airfield, the ARA has been operating for more than 50 years.
The volunteer-run organisation provides the infrastructure and training for riders aged 14, many of whom progress through the ranks from club races to the Manx Grand Prix, Southern 100, and ultimately the TT.
With regular race weekends seeing between 60 and 70 competitors, the need for a dependable communication system is critical.
The new funding will enable the club to replace outdated radios and headsets that have reached the end of their service life and are no longer fit for purpose due to signal dropouts and technical faults.
Carol Bartram from Andreas Racing Association said: ‘We’re hugely grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for this funding. Clear and reliable communication is absolutely essential for the smooth and safe running of our events.
‘This grant means we can replace our ageing system with modern, high-quality equipment that ensures we’re operating to the highest standards, both for our competitors and our officials.’
Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust Sarah Kelly added: ‘Andreas Racing Association is a brilliant example of a community-led organisation making a real difference for local people, not just in sport, but in developing skills, confidence and ambition.
‘We’re pleased to support this important upgrade, helping to enhance safety and reliability for everyone involved.’
The Trust’s Community Awards Programme supports charities and not-for-profit organisations across the Isle of Man to deliver projects that improve community wellbeing, encourage participation and have a lasting positive impact.