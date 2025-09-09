Next month’s Chris Kelly Memorial Rally will run with a capacity entry of 70 crews.
The seeded entry for October 4’s event was confirmed this week as was the news that organisers Manx Autosport had added an extra 10 places to the entry list to cope with demand.
The original plan was for a maximum of 60 entries but that was subsequently extended.
The capacity entry list has both quality and quantity, as well as a very encouraging number of Isle of Man-based crews. The top four features three VW Polo GTi R5s and three crews from Ireland making the trip across the Irish Sea.
With plate number one is Donegal’s Aaron McLaughlin in his Polo and he will be followed by Northern Ireland's Niall McGonigle in his Ford Fiesta Rally2.
Frank Wray brings his Polo GTi R5 to the island for the first time to run third on the road before the first of the English crews, John Stone with local co-driver Kirsty Duke in his Polo GTi R5.
The first all-Isle of Man crew is at five with Steve Colley and Joe Dooley in their Mitsubishi Lancer E9 while Darren Atkinson has his very potent Ford Escort Mk2 as the first two-wheel drive car at car six.
Former asphalt champion Damian Cole comes from Wales with his Citroen C3 Rally2 and is seeded at seven ahead of Lee Edwards and Sam Spencer in the spectacular Ford Escort G3.
Maxx Bradshaw and Stephen Christian are the next all-local crew at nine in their Mitsubishi Lancer E9 before Welsh crew Gareth Thomas and Ryan Thomas-Hands round out the top 10 in their Ford Escort Mk2.
Other notable Manx crews include Gary Leece at 15 in his Skoda Fabia, Tim Cole at 18 in his BMW and Andrew Dudgeon at 19 in his Ford Escort Mk2.
With Ford Fiesta Rally2s, Skoda Fabias, Proton Satrias, Ford Escort Cosworths and much more running right down the entry list, the field has both quality and quantity.
Mark Ellison from Manx Autosport said: ‘When we decided to run the Chris Kelly Rally as a one-day event, there were some doubts about the potential competitor response.
‘We are absolutely thrilled to have taken 70 entries and filled the entry list. It promises to be a tremendous day on some of the classic roads of the island that traditionally feature in our Manx Rally in the spring.’
The event will consist of eight special stages and 54 competitive miles on some classic roads in the centre of the island around Brandywell area.
Central service will be located at Jurby Airfield.
Documentation and scrutineering will take place at the TT Grandstand on Friday, October 3, before the rally base moves to Jurby for Saturday.
The competitive action will start just after 9am with the first car due back at the finish at around 5pm.
There will be service after each pair of stages.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.