Conditions were much the same on Sunday, with the exception of a stronger breeze on the northern hills. The going was a tad tougher, particularly at Ballure Plantation where overall leader Kinley suffered his biggest losses of the weekend with a three on section one in the trees and his only five on number four in a stream. ‘I got off line and had a dab, but my foot slipped and I ended up on my side,’ he explained.