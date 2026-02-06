Entries have opened for May’s Manx National Rally.
More than 150 competitors are expected to tackle the 130 stage miles when the event takes place on May 8 and 9.
Organisers Manx Auto Sport say the event is going to be one of the biggest and best yet, with five championships on board and competitor interest running at record levels.
The Manx National will be the second round of the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, which will ensure a strong entry of some of the leading asphalt competitors from across the United Kingdom.
In 2025, for the third year in a row, the event was named the ‘Rally of the Year’ by the competitors in the Protyre Championship.
Alongside the Protyre contenders will be one of the strongest historic entries for many years as the Manx will be a double-header round of the Fuchs Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship and the new Roger Albert Clark Historic Asphalt Rally Championship.
Competitor interest is already building and as many as 40 historic crews are expected on the island, including some in the latest category four and five cars, which extends the historic umbrella right up to 1999.
In addition, the event will welcome contenders in the ANWCC Stage Rally Championship and will form the opening event of the island-based Manx Auto Sport Stage Rally Championship.
The route for the 2026 event will have a refresh as the rally will be based from a new Andreas Rally Village on the Andreas Airfield.
Organisers say the move will allow far more space for service crews, competitors, officials and spectators and the village will have catering, toilets, showers and on-site camping.
Tyre trucks and re-fuelling will be on-site and there will be easy access in and out of the site.
The change has allowed the organisers to rework some classic stages and on Saturday morning the first stage will start within half a mile of the rally village.
The traditional shakedown stage will move to Thursday evening from 8pm, starting and finishing very close to the Andreas site.
There is set to be a large contingent of competitors from Ireland and a new ferry service from Larne will make it easier for them to reach the island.
With a Larne-Isle of Man ferry on Wednesday and a return ferry to Larne on Sunday morning, getting to and from the event will be easier for Irish crews.
On behalf of Manx Auto Sport, Mark Ellison said: ‘It's all looking very, very good and we're planning a route of 130 stage miles using some of the finest closed roads you'll find anywhere.
‘We're expecting to run at least 150 cars and we're delighted to have the Protyre Asphalt Championship return, as well as both the British Historic and Historic Asphalt Championships.
‘In addition, we've got big interest from Ireland and the new ferry service will make it much quicker and easier for Irish crews to come and sample the Manx National Rally.’
