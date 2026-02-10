Island off-roader Tom Knight raised almost £6,000 for the Children’s Ward at Noble’s Hospital on Saturday when putting on a multi-lap time and observation trial at Maughold.
The event was held to mark 20 years since Tom was diagnosed with leukaemia as a youngster. He turned 24 yesterday (Wednesday).
The event was centred on the steep gulley beneath Rest and Be Thankful on the Ramsey to Laxey coast road, an area first used by Tom’s late grandfather, Paul Knight, and a group of his mates in the 1970s. Nicknamed then as ‘Snubby’s Glen’, most of the land used is owned by farmer Charlie Corkill.
The full lap was originally 3.2 miles in length, taking in the farm fields, but this was reduced slightly to 2.8 miles and slashed from 10 laps to six because of the wet and muddy terrain following days of heavy rain.
Tom’s father, Juan Knight, set standard time on his former 300 Scorpa (now owned by Jack Keenan) for the six laps in 1hr 07min 16sec, adding only two marks for a total of 30 sections (five each lap).
There were two subs in a small quarry area, one in a strip of land owned by Maughold Venture Centre and two long ones in the main segment of Snubby’s.
Nigel Crellin was best on observation with the Honda-Montesa, but dropped six on time, finishing third between Barry Kinley and David Knight.
Top Manx Grand Prix newcomer Grant Thomson was the only other rider to complete six laps, while fellow road racer Joe Yeardsley was holding onto second place for most of the way until the chain snapped on his bike on the penultimate lap.
The best overseas rider was Joel Hazlett on five laps, who received a £100 prize donated by Pete Kermeen of PK Tiling, while rider of the day, teenager Joe Cannan, received £50.
2025 Superstock TT winner Dean Harrison and Sidecar TT winners Ryan and Callum Crowe were among the total entry of 56 riders.
In addition to the money raised during the event, a further £2,000 was made at an auction alongside the presentation at the Ginger Hall Hotel later in the evening, making a total of £5,800 for the Children’s Ward at Noble’s, although more is likely to be added to that sum.
Main organiser Tom Knight said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone who helped make it such a brilliant event.
‘A huge thanks to the Corkill family for their support, all the observers, riders and marshals who gave up their time, and the Rumbling Tum Catering Van for keeping everyone well fed.
‘A big thanks to Matt Bond for sorting all the paperwork and permit, and to The Ginger Hall for letting us host our evening do there. Cheers as well to MC Entertainment, all the businesses who generously donated prizes, and every single person who came along, supported, donated, or helped in any way — it honestly wouldn’t have been possible without you all.’
Following the success of this event, Tom is looking at the possibility of running a similar event at the end of TT fortnight.
RESULTS
Six laps - 1, Juan Knight standard time 1hr 07min 16sec (+ two on observation); 2, Barry Kinley 1:12.19 (+ five); 3, Nigel Crellin 1:19.04 (+ one); 4, David Knight 1:16.58 (+ four); 5, Grant Thomson 1:38.35 (+15). Five laps - 6, Joel Hazlett 1:16.35 (+ nine); 7, Corey Peters 1:29.19 (+14); 8, Ashley Kelly 1:32.03 (+23); 9, Gavin Hazlett 1:33.46 (+ seven); 10, Owen Chestnut 1:35.15 (+ nine); 11, Chris Madigan 1:36.20 (+ one); 12, Joe Yeardsley 1:44.02 (+30); 13, Summer Peters 1:48.14 (+24); 14, Peter Kermeen 2:15.35 (+40). Four laps - 15, Jack Christian 1:24.02 (+16); 16, Aaron Molyneux 1:29.04 (+ eight); 17, Aleyn Taggart 1:34.38 (+ seven); 18, Oliver Sidebottom 1:37.14 (+17); 19, Sam Corlett 1:46.21 (+29); 20, Michael Teare 2:03.32 (+29); 21, Joe Cannan 2:05.27 (+35); 22, Ryan Herdman 2:10.45 (+40); 23, Gary Flowers 2:11.54 (+40). Five laps - 24, Dean Harrison 1:26.45 (+17); 25, Andrew Cubbon 1:30.29 (+19); 26, Michael Cannan 1:36.22 (+15); 27, Scott Stewart 1:41.13 (+24); 28, Callum Crowe 1:42.30 (+33); 29, Lee Kaniewski 1:44.27 (+19); 30, Tom Cairns 1:46.54 (+18); 31, Martin Goldie 1:54.28 (+38); 32, Aaron Smith 1:47.01 (+10); 33, Harvey Harman 2:01.38 (+28); 34, Sean Lightbody 2:41.14 (+39). Two laps - 35, Richard Murphy 1:31.17 (+20); 36, James Richmond 1:42.50 (+29); 37, Stu Harvey 1:47.11 (+33); 38, Archie Kaniewski 1:54.55 (+28); 39, Calvin Manetta 2:05.13 (+ 47); 40, Ben Scott 2:08.56 (+48); 41, Karl Robinson 2:20.37 (+36); 42, Chris Le Moignan 2:28.15 (+34); 43, Dale Brew 2:35.54 (+38). One lap - 44, Martyn Kissack 1:40.05 (+25); 45, William Caine #no time (+10). There were eight non-finishers.
- On Sunday, February 15, Vintage MCC has a solo trial at Carnagrie, starting at 1.30pm.
- The Youth Trials Club has a practice event at Old Stoney Quarry, East Foxdale on Saturday, February 21.
- Southern 100 Racing Club’s annual dinner is taking place at the Empress Hotel, Douglas on Saturday, February 28.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.