Monday evening’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session has been abandoned following a red flag only 15 minutes into it.
The session was stopped just after 6.45pm following an incident in the Senior/Supersport session involving Northern Irish rider Andy McAllister at Black Dub between Laurel Bank and Glen Helen.
He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment but was conscious and talking. He is being treated for possible arm injuries.
Organisers had hoped to restart the session with the Junior/Supertwin machines at 7.45pm, but the road surface at the Black Dub required vigorous cleaning and therefore was unsuitable for racing this evening.
A spokesperson for the organisers added: ‘The remainder of this evening’s session has now been cancelled. This is due to the time required to sweep the roads in the remaining time available.’
Roads began re-opening around the Mountain Course just after 8pm.
Further evening qualifying sessions are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, with an afternoon session planned for Friday.