Douglas Rugby Club will ramp up their pre-season preparations this weekend when they host Ballymena RFC.
The Manx side begin a ninth campaign at level six of the English league pyramid on September 6 and Saturday evening’s game at Port-e-Chee will provide a good test of Phil Cringle side’s summer progress.
The Northern Irish side play in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League, finishing eighth last season.
Previously the club has had players represent Ulster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, including the great Willie-John McBride who took part in five Lions tours in the 1960s and 70s.
It is the first time in several years the Manx side has had pre-season opposition from off island. When Hull, Wirral and Wharfedale visited in successive seasons between 2018 and 2020, Douglas made strong starts to the resulting league campaigns.
Kick-off will be at 6.30pm providing the day’s Manx Grand Prix schedule runs to plan.
