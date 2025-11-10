Manxmen Mikey Evans and Marcus Simpson are among the line-up for this week’s Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.
The 57th edition of the two-wheel spectacular round the 6.2km Guia Circuit got underway earlier today (Thursday) with free qualifying, continuing with qualifying tomorrow and culminating with the 12-lap race in the early hours of Saturday morning (GMT).
Headlining the 20-strong entry are Zeeco BMW Motorrad stars Davey Todd and Peter Hickman.
Todd was declared the winner of last year’s rain-affected event, the results for which were declared on the Friday qualifying session as race day was a complete washout.
The 30-year-old from Saltburn, North Yorkshire has returned to Macau for a fifth time with the aim of burnishing his credentials at the Armco-lined street circuit through the former Portuguese colony, now a region of the People's Republic of China.
With a population of around 710,000 people and a land area of only 12.7 square miles, it is the most densely populated region in the world.
Limbering up for his first pure road race since his practice crash at this year’s TT (he did return to the British Superbike scene in September), co-team owner Hickman will be in the hunt for a fifth win is he chases the record of nine victories held by Michael Rutter, who is missing from the line-up this year after injuring his back in the Supertwin TT.
2022 winner Erno Kostamo of Finland was runner-up to Todd last year, and all three riders will return to do battle aboard M1000RR BMW superbikes.
Amongst the other BMW riders entered are Belgium’s Laurent Hoffman, a double winner of the International Road Racing Superbike championship, and seasoned Macau rider Sam West. French racer Almaric Blanc, the quickest newcomer to date at Macau 12 months ago, returns on another M1000RR, this time with Team Abel Bro.
Double former Manx Grand Prix winner Mikey Evans is riding a Jackson Racing Powered by Proposer 2 Honda Fireblade alongside Marcus Simpson on the WH Racing powered by Dynobike CBR1000. Last year, Evans was eighth quickest in qualifying and Simpson an impressive 12th in his first attempt at the event.
The Irish contingent will be led by Paul Jordan, also riding for Jackson Racing and Michael Sweeney on the Martin Jones Racing BMW, who won the Historic Junior Classic TT race round the Mountain Course in late August.
Australian David Johnson missed last year’s event through injury, but is returning on a Racing for Inclusion by RVS M1000RR.
Having enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign with the experienced SMT Racing team, Rob Hodson will also be hoping to end his season on a Macau high, while the line-up also includes several newcomers who made a strong impressions on the roads last summer, notably Mitch Rees of New Zealand, who is also be in the Jackson Racing team alongside Evans and Jordan.
Mountain Course regular Maurizio Bottalico of San Marino, the 2025 Supersport and Superbike European Hill Climb champion, is also making his debut at the event under Phil Crowe’s team.
