Isle of Man goal shooter Becca Cooke is focusing on the positives after a tough maiden appearance at netball’s Singlife Nations Cup campaign in Singapore last week.
The Manx Rams ended their debut campaign in southeast Asia with a 53-39 defeat at the hands of Singapore A in competition’s fifth-place play-off in the early hours of Saturday.
After the match, the islanders’ sixth in as many days, Cooke said: ‘I’m so proud of the girls, this is the best netball we’ve played in so long.
‘We’ve been playing so many new teams and we’ve never played this style of netball before, so it’s good progress for us.
‘Singapore A converted their turnovers quite well, they have a strong holding shooter. We needed to calm it a little bit, we're all fatigued, we’re all tired but I’m still proud of everyone.
‘I’ve learnt more about that determination on court and things like taking it simple, making simple passes, learning the basics and progressing step by step.
‘I feel like I’ve grown game from game, and it’s just been amazing here. I’m definitely coming back to Singapore, it’s a beautiful city with beautiful people.’
The Manx finished sixth in the final standings having lost all six of their matches.
After an opening-day defeat against Singapore, a narrow 38-39 reverse followed at the hands of Singapore A on Monday. Another slender defeat followed against Papa New Guinea, before Malaysia beat the Manx 59-46.
Eventual champions Kenya won the pair’s final game of the group stages 59-33 on Friday which teed up the play-off clash with the hosts’ ‘A’ team.
