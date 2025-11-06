Isle of Man sailor Peter Cope was crowned UK national champion in Warwickshire last weekend.
The 19-year-old from Castletown, a member of Isle of Man Yacht Club, triumphed in the 2025 edition of the WASZP UK National Championship held at Draycote Water Sailing Club.
The four-day event attracted a fleet of 56 boats and was sailed in blustery, unpredictable winds that tested every competitor to the limit.
Having already won the WASZP Championnat de France earlier in the year and finished runner-up in the Isle of Man Dinghy Championship recently, Cope went into the British event in fine form.
Strong gusts and frequent wind shifts made for a chaotic start on day one, with several of the top contenders capsizing as they battled to stay upright.
But Cope showed good composure to handle the conditions well, picking his moments carefully and ending the day on a high with a race win that set the tone for the rest of the championship.
Sunday brought more stable but equally challenging conditions. The morning’s sprint races were split into fleets, with Cope leading his group from the outset and rarely putting a foot wrong.
A longer distance race in the afternoon provided plenty of drama as sailors fought to stay foiling through powerful gusts, but the Manxman stayed calm and collected to maintain his advantage.
By the start of the penultimate day, the championship was finely poised, with Cope holding a narrow lead over England’s James Crossley and Martin Evans.
Winds of more than 30 knots kept the fleet ashore for much of the morning, but once racing got underway it was pure spectacle - boats leaping onto the foils and hitting high speeds across the reservoir.
Cope thrived in the heavy conditions, winning three races on the bounce while many of his rivals struggled to complete the course.
Tuesday’s final races confirmed his dominance. With the overall title within reach, Cope kept his focus, avoiding unnecessary risks and posting a string of consistent top-three finishes to seal victory.
His total of 18 points from 15 races gave him a comfortable margin ahead of Crossley in second (32 points) and Evans in third (38).
The results underline Cope’s growing reputation as one of the leading young talents in the fast-foiling WASZP class.
Known for its high speeds and close-quarters racing, the class demands quick reactions, smooth handling and the ability to read shifting breeze patterns - qualities which Cope demonstrated impressively at Draycote.
For Cope, the result marks another major milestone in a breakthrough year that has seen him excel both at home and abroad. His victories in France and now the UK confirm his ability to adapt to different conditions and maintain consistency under pressure.
Speaking on social media after the event, Cope commented: ‘A super cool week up at Draycote – I'm very happy to come away with the win.
‘A couple of big thank yous to be said, firstly to my family, my sponsors RL360 International for its continued support as well as Isle of Man Yacht Club and Isle of Man Sport.’
