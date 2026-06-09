Daniel McCanney won the final two rounds in Ramsey MCC’s Sprint/Hare & Hounds enduro series at West Kimmeragh on Sunday.
Having been joint winner in the pre-TT sprint event at the same venue two weeks earlier, the former World Enduro Championship regular was soon in control at the head of proceedings on his 450 KTM.
He briefly pulled up midway through race two as he feared there was an issue with the bike’s rear disc brake pads, but after checking it he found a stone in the chain block rubbing on the sprocket. He was soon on his way again, managing to complete one lap more than in the first one-hour race.
Former TT rider Gavin Hunt was runner-up in both on his KTM, with British Enduro Championship expert class rider Ashley Kelly third on his recently acquired 250 Triumph.
Stan Cubbon won clubman on his new 200cc Beta, pushed hard by young motocrossers Harry Beattie, Joe Cannan, Louis Piggin and Carl Wynne-Smythe.
Sportsman class riders Alfie Phillips and Phil Gunnell both rode consistently throughout, sharing a win apiece.
Abe Cain scored a double success in the two youth races on his Honda, followed home in the first half-hour race by Jason Keig, who swapped places with George Watterson in race two.
RESULTS
Adult Expert (one-hour races) - round four: 1, Daniel McCanney 10 laps (Expert); 2, Gavin Hunt 10 (Ex); 3, Ashley Kelly 10 (Ex); 4, Stan Cubbon nine (Clubman); 5, Harry Beattie nine (Club); 6, Joe Cannan nine (Club); 7, Carl Wynne-Smythe nine (Club); 8, Louis Piggin nine (Club); 9, Craig Wyers nine (Club); 10, Phil Gunnell eight (Sportsman); 11, Alfie Phillips eight (Sport); 12, Sam Wheeler eight (Sport); 13, Travis Meechan seven (Exp); 14, Steven Teare four (Sport). Round five - adult: 1, D. McCanney 11 laps (Exp); 2, G. Hunt 10 (Ex); 3, A. Kelly 10 (Ex); 4, S. Cubbon 10 (Club); 5, H. Beattie nine (Club); 6, L. Piggin nine (Club); 7, C. Wyers nine (Club); 8, C. Wynne-Smythe nine (Club); 9, J. Cannan eight (Club); 10, A. Phillips eight; 11, P. Gunnell eight (Sport); 12, S. Wheeler seven (Sport).
Youths, two-stroke up to 85cc, four-stroke 150cc (30 minute races) - race one: 1, Abe Cain four; 2, Jason Keig four; 3, George Watterson four; 4, Lorelei Wilson three; 5, Thomas Clague three; 6, Seb Harvard-Inman two; 7, Stan Cain one. Race two: 1, A. Cain four; 2, G. Watterson four; 3, J. Keig four; 4, T. Clague three; 5, S. Harvard-Inman three; 6, S. Cain three; 7, L. Wilson two.
SPONSORHIP OPPORTUNITY
Isle of Man Auto-Centre Union Centre is sending a team of riders to represent the island at the Inter-Centre Trials Championship over the weekend of August 15-16.
This prestigious national event brings together the best riders from all across the UK, providing a great opportunity to showcase Isle of Man talent on a wider stage.
It will take place at close to the picturesque village of Longframlington, Northumberland and the team, which will include youths, is seeking support to help cover essential costs including travel to and from the event, accommodation for riders and team members.
If you are willing to assist, please contact Isle of Man ACU Centre secretary Blanaid Higgins via email [email protected]
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