A man who spent more time in pit lane than almost anyone else in road racing died recently at the age of 70.
Roger ‘Gog’ Owen was a leading local motocrosser throughout the 1970s, continuing his interest in motorsport for the rest of his life.
He and his father had an iconic collection of racing bikes, and Roger sponsored numerous local riders (notably Ryan Kneen, Chris Heath, Rob Alton, Brian Kneale, Tim Venables and Wally Kneale) usually on 250 two-strokes but also on 600s. He also tuned karts, running several Rotax engines.
Many will remember Roger and his father Goo (a former Clubman’s TT competitor) as the fuel filler service team in the pits at the TT and Manx Grand Prix.
Goo has been involved one way or another from the 1950s until very recently, Gog a good 40 years probably.
His funeral service took place in May. In addition to his father, Roger leaves brothers Gary and Michael (Mo) and sister Julie in Florida.
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