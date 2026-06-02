Daniel McCanney won all three races in Peveril MCC’s beachcross in front of a large crowd at Douglas on Monday.
Riding a 450 KTM he finished ahead of Max Ingham in the opening two races, but former top TT rookie Ryan Cringle grabbed the No.2 spot in the third race after a non-start in the opener and third in race two on a 450 Yamaha.
The latter had been off-island competing in a Supermoto event, but the arrival of his plane home was severely delayed.
Chris Moore was consistent in fourth throughout.
Teenager Jacob Wilson was in fine form on his 250 Honda four-stroke, topping the B Group all evening, chased home by visiting rider Graeme McKenzie, Callum Christian and Alfie Mathieson-Nelson.
Alex McHugh and Matt Thorpe had a good scrap for the quad-bike honours, but ultimately Thorpe took it by two wins to McHugh’s one in the opening race.
Cringle, who is in the TT pit for his brother Jamie this week, won the allcomers race from Ingham and Moore after McCanney had a fall.
RESULTS
Group A: 1, Daniel McCanney 135 points; 2, Max Ingham 124; 3, Chris Moore 114; 4, James Kensington 110; 5, Ryan Cringle 82; 6, Kyle Casement 76; 7, George Clarke 73. Group B: 1, Jacob Wilson 135; 2, Graeme McKenzie 122; 3, Callum Christian 119; 4, Alfie Mathieson-Nelson 117; 5, Luke Scriven 108; 6, Adrian Smith 104; 7, Kevin Byrne 98; 8, Jim Ansell 98; 9, Logan Muncaster 97; 10, Archie Quinn 94; 11, Louis Piggin 92; 12, Cono Madsen-Mygdal 86; 13, George Miles 74; 14, Charlie Enticknap 66; 15, Dean Chamberlain 54; 16, Ted Wilkinson 29. Allcomers: 1, R. Cringle; 2, M. Ingham; 3, C. Moore; 4, J. Wilson; 5, J. Kensington; 6, L. Piggin. Quad bikes: 1, Matt Thorpe 132; 2, Alex McHugh 129; 3, James Whelan 120; 4, Glenn Hargreaves 113; 5, Connor Davidson 110; 6, Jamys Christian 38.
- Round three of Peveril MCC’s Dan Kneen Youth Trial Series takes place this Sunday at Knock Froy, with signing on from 9am for 10 o’clock start. Adults are welcome.
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