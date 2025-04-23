Record numbers of competitors from across the British Isles showed that the Isle of Man’s Easter Festival of Running is becoming one of the major events for Britain’s top young athletes.
The event has been growing in popularity for years, but this year saw an exceptional increase in the number of competitors travelling to take part in three very different contests across the island.
The festival has received growing support from universities over the last decade, with some of Britain’s top young athletes competing in the three events.
Universities involved were: Cambridge, Durham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, St Andrews and University College London, the latter taking part for the first time.
The event attracted a massive field of 573 women, comfortably beating last year’s record of 490.
All previous entry records were broken at this year’s event with a massive total of 1,351 competitors crossing the finishing line in the combined three events over the weekend. There were 780 men and 571 women finishers, easily beating last year’s record figure of 1,212.
The overall men’s title was won by Arlo Ludewick (Manchester Alehouse) and the top female was Rebecca Flaherty (Oxford).
Keeping with tradition, the festival began with the Port Erin 10k road race, sponsored by IQEQ on a wet Good Friday evening.
Rebecca Flaherty’s time of 35 minutes 33 seconds was the fastest on the course by an under-20 woman, beating the time of 35,56 by Sarah Inglis from 2010.
Local athlete Harry Stennett’s time of 35.33 was the fifth fastest by an under-17 runner on the course.
The Peel Hill Race, sponsored by Full Factory Winnerswear, had entries of 200 for the men’s contest which was won by Ludewick only 36 seconds outside the record) from Angus Wright (Edinburgh Uni) and Ritchie Gardiner (Leeds).
The leading island competitor was Chris Killey of Manx Harriers who crossed the line in 46th place.
The women’s event was won by Lucy Storey (Durham) 20 seconds ahead of Pippa Carcas (Leeds) and Flaherty. In 11th place was the leading u17 athlete Graihagh Turner of Rotherham Harriers.
The leading islander was Laura Dickinson (Manx Harriers) in 36th place.
The top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s races received special commemorative hats and cheques for £250, £150 and £100 respectively from generous sponsor Martin Bullock of Full Factory Winnerswear. This was in addition to the festival’s own prize fund.
The Sunday morning 5k road race on Douglas promenade, sponsored by the Outback, saw decent weather for the first time over the weekend and had a record field of 195 for the women’s race won by Flaherty to ensure the overall title for the weekend.
Rhiannon Paton was runner-up and Cery Griffiths (Edinburgh) third.
The men’s race had another record field - 246 - won by Jeremy Dempsey (Cambridge) ahead of Ludewick and Ritchie Gardiner (Leeds). The leading island finisher Lucas Stennett (Northern AC) who is an u20.
Putting on an event of this size and nature is a big undertaking and grateful thanks go to everyone involved in any capacity. Special thanks is due to the three main sponsors of the festival: IQEQ, Full Factory and the Outback.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Overall results:
Men (top 30): 1, Arlo Ludewick (Manchester Uni Alehouse A) 5 (aggregate positions) 1hr 7min 24sec; 2, Angus Wright (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 9 1h07m48s; 3, Ritchie Gardiner (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 10 1h08m14s; 4, Christopher Parker (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 14 1h08m28s; 5, Paul Aste (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds A) 18 1h09m6s; 6, Freddie Fearn (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 22 1h09m15s; 7, Harris Pagett (Unsanctioned Athletics RC) 22 1h09m18s; 8, George O'Connor (University of Sheffield A) 36 1h10m19s; 9, James Tucker (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 36 1h10m55s; 10, Neil Sillence (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 37 1h10m23s; 11, Oliver Fox (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds A) 39 1h10m26s; 12, Sam Sommerville (University of Sheffield A) 40 1h10m54s; 13, Alex Mackenzie (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 43 1h11m13s; 14, Alex Poulston (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 50 1h11m1s; 15, Tom Rehal (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 51 1h11m12s; 16, Kay Davies (University of Sheffield A) 56 1h12m4s; 17, Thomas Adolphus (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds B) 63 1h12m26s; 18, Jim Gordon (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 64 1h11m44s; 19, Lawrence Hollom (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds A) 65 1h12m26s; 20, Macgregor Cox (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds B) 65 1h12m43s; 21, Elliot Heath (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds B) 75 1h13m9s; 22, Samual Waite (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 78 1h13m25s; 23, Laurens Van Hofslot (University of Sheffield A) 79 1h13m53s; 24, Miles Benyan (University of St Andrews A) 80 1h13m5s; 25, Will Burton (Manchester Uni Alehouse A) 83 1h13m38s; 26, Sam Oliver (University of Sheffield B) 86 1h13m25s; 27, William Parker (Durham University A) 86 1h14m1s; 28, Seb Segger Staveley (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds B) 89 1h14m12s; 29, Stirling Green (University of Sheffield B) 99 1h14m38s; 30, John Hadden (Durham University A) 103 1h14m18s.
Women (top 30): 1, Rebecca Flaherty (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 5 1h10m10s; 2, Lucy Storey (Durham University A) 9 1h11m5s; 3, Rhiannon Paton (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 10 1h11m9s; 4, Pippa Carcas (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 11 1h11m34s; 5, Hanna Cox (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 15 1h12m15s; 6, Beth Rawlinson (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 20 1h13m35s; 7, Caitlyn Heggie (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 22 1h13m19s; 8, Beth Rogers (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds A) 25 1h14m18s; 9, Amelie Marshall (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 44 1h16m23s; 10, Sarah Attwood (Crook & District) 44 1h16m43s; 11, Maddy Johnson (Leeds Uni Doss AC) A 44 1h16m53s; 12, Emily Chong (University College London A) 46 1h17m19s; 13, Sophie Peach (City of Norwich AC) 48 1h17m0s; 14, Alex Gandee (Oxford Uni Helicopters) 50 1h17m22s; 15, Evia Grice (Unattached) 58 1h18m12s; 16, Kate Sutcliffe (Durham University A) 59 1h17m37s; 17, Mimi Blake (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 62 1h17m35s; 18, Sophie Glencross (Oxford Uni Helicopters A) 68 1h19m3s; 19, Beatrice Munro (Oxford Uni Helicopters) 72 1h19m37s; 20, Ceri Griffiths (Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds A) 74 1h17m36s; 21, Caitlyn Johnston (Leeds Uni Doss AC A) 74 1h19m22s; 22, Scarlett Sutton ( Leeds Uni Doss AC C) 75 1h19m31s; 23, Lucy Henson (Manchester Uni Alehouse A) 79 1h19m40s; 24, Amelia Taylor (Leeds Uni Doss AC B) 81 1h20m45s; 25, Katie Strange (Manchester Uni Alehouse A) 88 1h20m17s; 26, Isabel Mastrolonardo (Cambridge Uni Greyhounds A) 89 1h20m25s; 27, Nicola Mason (Leeds Uni Doss AC B) 89 1h20m57s; 28, Molly Pocock (Unattached) 92 1h21m38s; 29, Laura Dickinson (Manx Harriers A) 94 1h21m44s; 30, Hannah Stroud (Manchester Uni Alehouse A) 96 1h21m52s.