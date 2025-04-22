Dry, sunny weather set the stage for some action-packed racing in round two of the MRSports Championship, held on Easter Sunday at the JCK Kart Track in Jurby.
In the fiercely contested Plop 110cc class, it wasn’t all plain sailing for usual front-runners Chuck Bregazzi and Tom ‘Tweeks’ Dawson, as Wig Bregazzi and Rory Howell joined the fray.
Wig Bregazzi laid down a marker early, setting the pace in qualifying and leading the charge in heat one, but a mistake at the Hairpin 2 exit on lap two saw him veer off into the grass.
Undeterred, Wig remounted and, clocking the fastest lap of the race at 58.975 seconds, sliced through the field to finish fourth.
At the front, Dawson capitalised on Wig’s misfortune to take the chequered flag, followed by Howell and Chuck. Gary Flowers finished fifth overall and first in the C90 class, narrowly edging out Jim Davidson after a race-long duel.
Heat two brought more drama, with Wig again making a lightning start. A four-way battle developed between Wig, Howell, Chuck and Dawson. Howell briefly hit the front at Pete’s Post on lap five but ran off at the next corner, leaving Wig and Chuck to renew their sibling rivalry.
The pair traded the lead multiple times before Wig clinched the win by only half a second, with Dawson third and Howell recovering to finish fourth. Flowers again led the C90 class ahead of Davidson.
The final saw Wig storm off the line ahead of Chuck, Dawson and Howell. The lead duo looked set for another showdown, but Chuck slowed mid-race with a loose bracket and was forced to pit, rejoining a lap down.
Wig kept his cool to take a dominant win, with Dawson second and Howell third. Flowers led the C90 pack until a late spill at the Bomb Hole, allowing Nigel Woods to snatch the class win. Behind them, Tom Callister, Robbie Lace and Paul Moorby had a thrilling scrap, with Lace retaining a five-point C90 championship lead over Woods.
In the senior pitbike class, Belgian ace Terry-John Rigaux continued his strong form from round one. Fastest in practice and qualifying, he led heat one from the front, holding off Jack Meechan to win by 11 seconds.
Heat two saw even greater pace, with Rigaux recording a blistering 53.115-second lap, averaging 66mph. But the final provided the day’s biggest drama as Meechan got the jump at the start and led the early laps.
Rigaux closed in, but an attempted overtake at the fastest corner saw him slide into the grass. Though he remounted quickly, Meechan held firm under pressure to take a well-earned win.
In the concurrently-run 140cc class, Jed Scott dominated with three wins from Jack Haybyrne.
The junior pitbike class also delivered excitement, with four young riders going wheel-to-wheel.
Billy Kneen, holding a narrow points lead heading into the round, took victory in both heats ahead of rival Connor Percival.
The latter responded in the final, briefly taking the lead before an off-track excursion handed the advantage back to Kneen who completed a clean sweep to extend his championship lead.
- Round three takes place on Sunday, May 18, with practice from 10.15am. Entry is free, with full race commentary and a catering van on site.
PAUL COPPARELLI AND PETER MYLCHREEST