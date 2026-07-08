Dean and Nathan Harrison were the fastest riders in qualifying for this morning’s opening race of the IoM Steam Packet Company Southern 100.
Ballaugh resident Dean lapped in 2min 12.430sec in the second Superbike qualifying session (the first on Tuesday evening), precisely 1.5 seconds quicker than his namesake from Onchan.
Former S100 champion Michael Dunlop was third quickest at 2:14.456, with Mike Browne fourth and Billown rookie Peter Hickman fifth at 2:15.010.
Roads close this morning at 9.45am for the seven lap Peel Holdings Senior race at 10.20. This will be followed by a final qualifying session for the sidecars.
There are five races this evening (Wednesday), beginning with the Lightweight/Sportbike event at 6.20.
A full day of racing takes place on Thursday with roads closing at 9.30am for five races during the morning, reopening no later than 12.45pm for a lunch break, then closing again for the final four races at 1.30.
The Ellan Vannin Fuels solo championship race is scheduled for 3.20 over nine laps, followed by the Daryl Blake Construction Classic Sidecar event over four laps at 4pm approximately. Roads will reopen no later than 4.45.
The open air prize presentation will take place in Castletown Square from 8.30 the same evening.
Following a thrilling and successful first round of the year, King of the Roads is proud to announce its Live Season Pass for the remainder of the 2026 season. Bringing together the remaining four live broadcast events under a single, one-off payment, the 2026 KOTR Live Season Pass is now available to purchase.
King of the Roads live season passes are available for online viewing from £45, with unique event passes available to purchase individually for £14.99. This will include full multi-camera race coverage, live commentary and analysis, rider interviews and paddock features, plus on-demand replay access. Go to https://kingoftheroads.tv/live/?mc_cid=405fab531a&mc_eid=7369f3caba#s100email
LOCAL RIDER INJURED
Local rider Grant Thomson crashed on the exit to Church Bends during Tuesday evening’s qualifying, resulting in the session being red flagged.
He was conveyed to Noble’s Hospital by ambulance, but then transferred to Aintree Hospital in Merseyside this morning (Wednesday). His condition is described as serious but stable.
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