The 2026 Isle of Man road racing season fires into life at Jurby Motordrome this weekend.
There was a test day earlier in the month and there will be another this Saturday prior to racing getting underway on Sunday with a full programme of 14 events, including sidecars.
Defending 1000cc Centre champion Jamie Cringle and 2025 Supersport champion Kyle Casement - the pair are first cousins - only arrived home from a friend’s wedding in South Africa this week, but they are primed and ready to go.
It’s a big year for the latter, who is set to make his Mountain Course debut in the Manx Grand Prix.
Others likely to feature strongly include Rory Parker and Grant Thomson who finished second and third behind Cringle in the big-bike class last year.
Darren Hope and Stu Bainborough are likely to battle it out in the chairs.
Racing is scheduled to get underway shortly before midday.
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